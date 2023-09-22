The Ohio State University band director returns to ND Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hang on Sloopy, we’ve got to talk about Ohio State’s marching band.

From Script Ohio, to the dotting of the “I”, this band often goes viral for their complex choreography and sensational sound. They’re looking forward to performing at Notre Dame.

“It’s two schools with great traditions playing each other and both bands have equally great traditions,” said The Ohio State University Director of Bands, Dr. Chris Hoch.

He should know a thing or two about Buckeye band traditions. Once a marching member himself, Dr. Hoch now leads this group.

“228 students make the Ohio State Marching Band every year,” Dr. Hoch said. “We’re actually pretty small compared to most of the Big Ten bands. And that’s just because we’re only brass and percussion.”

While they’re not the biggest, they’ll tell you they’re the best. As in TBDBITL.

“You have to be in good shape to be in this band. I mean we’re ‘The Best Damn Band in the Land’ for a reason,” said Drum Major Clayton Callender. “We’re here every day to work, six days a week, sometimes seven. So, that’s what makes us TBDBITL. Just the tradition of excellence that’s been going on for many many, many years.”

Callender works hard to perfect his moves, like the impressive back bend.

“It’s cooler with the hat on,” Callender said.

Or the fancy baton bounce.

“This thing is not rubber unfortunately, its metal. It hurts if you hit yourself wrong with it,” Callender said. “I’ve had a couple of concussions in my day just randomly hitting myself in the head.”

But it all comes together each week for a brand-new show.

“As a college band, we perform a brand-new show every single home game and the shows that we put on the field are not easy,” Dr. Hoch said.

Dr. Hoch wouldn’t say what’s planned for South Bend.

“No secrets will be revealed during this interview,” he said.

But the band is looking forward to playing in Notre Dame Stadium.

“We are absolutely looking forward to playing in Notre Dame Stadium,” Dr. Hoch said. “I was there actually as a member of the band back in 1996. I still remember that trip. It was a great trip, and that the stadium is so historic. The campus is so historic, and what a thrill to be there, and now as the director of the Ohio State Band to be able to take our group over there now is really exciting.”

Full circle moment, right?

When Dr. Hoch was a freshman at Ohio State, he tried out for the marching band and was cut. He got involved in other band programs and tried again the next year and made it. It’s a comeback story he shares every season with his new members.

