Ohio State superfan joins Lauren and Josh on 16 News Now at Noon

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We might be your home for Notre Dame football, but we took a few minutes on 16 News Now at Noon this Friday to talk about the visiting Buckeyes.

And there’s no other person who can talk Ohio State Jon Peters, who is better known to fans as “Big Nut!”

He wasn’t in costume for his conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short, but when he is in costume, you can’t miss him! And it turns out he does a lot more than just root on the Buckeyes — travels the Buckeye state while raising a ton of money for scholarships!

To learn more about “Big Nut,” watch the video above! Meanwhile, our own Tricia Sloma talked to him several weeks ago and will share his story Friday night at 7 p.m. during Countdown to Kickoff!

