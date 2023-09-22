Ohio State super fan joins Lauren and Josh on 16 News Now at Noon

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We might be your home for Notre Dame football, but we took a few minutes on 16 News Now at Noon this Friday to talk about the visiting Buckeyes.

And there’s no other person who can talk Ohio State Jon Peters, who is better known to fans as “Big Nut!”

He wasn’t in costume for his conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short, but when he is in costume, you can’t miss him! And it turns out he does a lot more than just root on the Buckeyes — travels the Buckeye state while raising a ton of money for scholarships!

To learn more about “Big Nut,” watch the video above! Meanwhile, our own Tricia Sloma talked to him several weeks ago and will share his story Friday night at 7 p.m. during Countdown to Kickoff!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested, charged in connection to chaotic shootout on South Bend’s west side

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Constantine man killed in Thursday night house fire

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A fire investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Thursday night in Constantine Township.

Countdown to Kickoff

Jon Peters, better known as “Big Nut," can’t be missed in the stands on football Saturdays.

Ohio’s ‘Big Nut’ visits Notre Dame

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Ohio State super fan Big Nut travels the Buckeye state, raising a ton of money for scholarships.

News

Pod of Gold: Crew sets the table for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State with special guest Malik Zaire

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Ohio State superfan joins Lauren and Josh on 16 News Now at Noon

Big Nut on 16 News Now at Noon

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

525 Foundation previews upcoming Youth Prevention Summit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
We highlighted a very important topic of drug education and prevention training this Friday on 16 News Now at Noon.

News

525 Foundation previews upcoming Youth Prevention Summit

Becky Savage on 16 News Now at Noon

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

2 arrested, charged in connection to chaotic shootout on South Bend’s west side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, Sept. 16, to the area of Philippa Street and Huron Street on reports of multiple shots fired during an outdoor gathering.

Crime

Breaking and entering at Berrien County barn under investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Troopers are still trying to find two male suspects involved with the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of property.

Crime

Breaking and entering at Berrien County barn under investigation

Breaking and entering at Berrien County barn under investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago