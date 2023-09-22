New iPhone 15 features improved 5-times zoom lens and switch to USB-C charging

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After 15 different iPhone generations, users want to know what major differences they can expect.

For users who create content for a living, or those of us who just like to take pictures of special moments, prepare to not take a blurry pic or video again.

Apple has introduced some major camera upgrades on the iPhone 15 models, including increased megapixels and a new five-times zoom lens. The new camera also has a longer distance which it can shoot from, making nosebleed concert seats look front row and center. Also, expect more customizable shortcuts as well.

Josh Derse, Manager at AT&T in Mishawaka, says that customers will love the more customizable feature of the new action button located on the side of the pro device.

“I think the user experience is going to be much more in-depth, especially with that action button. I think people are going to like the fact that they can personalize that to do a whole number of things, open certain apps really with just the click of a button”

I performed the most important test…the selfie test. However, my iPhone 12 Pro Max was no competitor for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Another big physical change is Apple has ditched the lighting charger for a USB-C charger. It is something used universally by most smart devices and also makes the charger compatible with most other Apple products.

That change is also partly because the EU made USB-C chargers mandatory, requiring all changes by 2024.

