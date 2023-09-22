Medical Moment: Link between vaping and oral cancer, research says

(WNDU) - Since their debut, vapes have only gotten more and more popular, especially among young people!

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 3,000,000 middle and high school students vaped in 2022.

E-cigarettes contain nicotine and have been linked to lung and heart diseases.

But now, a UCF researcher has discovered that vaping could also increase your risk for cancer. E-cigarettes, vapes, and Juuls, they go by many names, but these devices have increased in popularity among young people. One in 10 people under 18 vapes and a quarter of those young people vape daily.

It has been known to cause a host of complications, including lung and heart disease. But new research suggests that vaping can increase your risk for oral cancer as well.

“After exposure to e-cigarette vaping, that was independent of nicotine and nicotine content, a lot of the bacteria, the ‘good’ bacteria, die,” said Dr. Claudia Andl, at the University of Central Florida.

Which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. Andl’s research focuses on a particular bacteria that is found in the skin that can cause illness or death if it kills the bacteria, but Andl’s research suggests that vaping compromises that response, allowing the bacteria to grow.

“Hopefully, with some of the recent research that we have published - and others - overall, it will lead to more awareness, and hopefully, it will change some of the policy-making,” Dr. Andl said.

Which can lead to healthier smiles.

If you are a parent or guardian and you suspect your child or teen is vaping, or interested in vaping, the CDC suggests: learning about the risks, setting a good example, adopting tobacco-free rules, and letting your child or teen know that you want them to stay away from tobacco.

