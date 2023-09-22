Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

