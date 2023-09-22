Fugitive Friday: September 22, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Brandon Dougall is wanted for two counts of stalking.
  • Breanna Jackson is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of theft.
  • Jeffrey Holliday is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting.
  • Dwayne Dockery is wanted for violation of a court order of the original conviction of resisting law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Fall shredding event

Meanwhile, Michiana Crime Stoppers also wants to remind you that its fall shredding event is now just over a week away. It’s taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart (the big red barn at 27751 County Road 26, just off the US-20 Bypass and Indiana 19).

For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

