First Alert Forecast: Football Tonight and Tomorrow are looking Great!

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon and evening sunshine. Low 58F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY TAILGATE FORECAST: Expect a bright start to tailgating with sunshine and temperatures around 60F. Temperatures will climb into the 70s around the lunch hour. Michiana will close out the afternoon on a warm note with highs reaching near 80F. Hydration and sunscreen will be key during the afternoon hours. 0% chance of rain for tailgating.

Saturday Tailgate Weather (WNDU)

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST: No need for any jacket! Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be warm with 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the upper 60. By the 4th quarter, temperatures drop into the low 60s with a few clouds around. 0% chance of rain during the game.

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST (WNDU)

EXTENDED FORECAST: First Alert 10 Day calls for a return to near-average temperatures next week with limited rain chances.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.