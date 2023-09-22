Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Expect a warm & dry football weekend in Michiana

We need rain, but rain percentages will stay at 0% through the weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon and evening sunshine. High 82F. Low 58F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY TAILGATE FORECAST: Expect a bright start to tailgating with sunshine and temperatures around 60F. Temperatures will climb into the 70s around the lunch hour. Michiana will close out the afternoon on a warm note with highs reaching near 80F. Hydration and sunscreen will be key during the afternoon hours. 0% chance of rain for tailgating.

Saturday Tailgate Weather
Saturday Tailgate Weather(WNDU)

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST: No need for any jacket! Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be warm with 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the upper 60. By the 4th quarter, temperatures drop into the 60s with a few clouds around. 0% chance of rain during the game.

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST
SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST(WNDU)

EXTENDED FORECAST: First Alert 10 Day calls for a return to near-average temperatures next week with limited rain chances.

First Alert 10 Day
First Alert 10 Day(WNDU)

