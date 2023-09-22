Constantine man killed in Thursday night house fire

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A fire investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Thursday night in Constantine Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, authorities were dispatched to the 13000 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a structure fire around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police noted that the residence had become fully engulfed in flames. A 66-year-old man was removed from the residence, where he was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

