Campus buzzing on eve of primetime matchup between Ohio State, Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to Notre Dame’s highly anticipated home matchup against Ohio State is approaching the final hours.

Campus is buzzing, and the hype and head coaches may be the only thing about this game that stayed the same from last season.

Last season’s meeting in Columbus was week one of the college football season, meaning there was an entire offseason of hype. It was also Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut and his return to the horseshoe where he played his college football.

This year, it’s in late September, and the Irish have four games under their belt before seeing the Buckeyes.

Earlier this week, both head coaches talked about the matchup on Saturday night under the primetime lights.

“We’re excited about the chance to go against a top tier opponent for sure, and we’re excited about the atmosphere,” Freeman said. “We expect to see a lot of green in that stadium and I think it’s going to be a really cool opportunity.”

“I’ve been there a few times when I was at Boston College,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recalled. “I have a lot of respect for the history of the program and what they’ve done. But yeah, these are great moments. This is the highest level of college football, and all eyes will be on this game and that’s the way we love it.”

A big-time atmosphere like this has brought a lot of people to South Bend, including fans and alumni, who can’t wait for the primetime lights.

Among those who are coming into town are those who were honored Friday morning at the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Awards Celebration at the Morris Inn on Notre Dame’s campus. 16 Sports caught up with some of the award winners to talk about their favorite part of coming back for a game under the lights in the House that Rockne Built.

“The atmosphere is just over the top,” said Jack Nolan, former Notre Dame broadcaster. “Primetime games anywhere just seem to add to the fire, and whenever the game is in primetime at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a big game.”

“It is a destination holiday, and it’s going to be competitive,” said Thom Gatewood, former Notre Dame wide receiver (1968-1971) and College Football Hall of Famer. “It’s going to be a lot of action. There’s going to be some disappointments and some people getting things that happen that you never thought was going to happen… We’re going to see a lot of green shirts. Not that many red shirts.”

Meanwhile, a big-time matchup means the college football experts are in town. ESPN’S ‘College GameDay’ is back in South Bend, where the show first hit the road.

There will be a sea of people on Library Lawn Saturday morning as the experts from the show get in on the excitement and take in the sights and sounds of game weekend at Notre Dame.

“It’d better be good,” said host Rece Davis. “The fight song for Ohio State says, ‘Show them Ohio’s here.’ I want them to show the nation that Notre Dame is here. Let’s see if they can replicate that whole ‘Green Machine’ theme from the 70s and USC. Let’s get some energy out there.”

“I believe that both defenses will dictate the game, so I look at under the total for that,” said analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin. “I think 27 points wins this game.”

In addition to experts, ESPN confirmed Thursday night that actor and avid Fighting Irish fan Vince Vaughn will be the guest picker on ‘College GameDay.’ Vaughn is no stranger to the show, joining it in 2020 during a remote broadcast and in 2012 ahead of Notre Dame’s matchup against Stanford.

For more information on what to expect on Saturday morning during “College Gameday” show, click here!

Kickoff for Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. If you’re not going to the game, you can watch it right here on WNDU!

