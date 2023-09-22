Campus buzzing on eve of primetime matchup between Ohio State, Notre Dame

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to Notre Dame’s highly anticipated home matchup against Ohio State is approaching the final hours.

Campus is buzzing, and the hype and head coaches may be the only thing about this game that stayed the same from last season.

Last season’s meeting in Columbus was week one of the college football season, meaning there was an entire offseason of hype. It was also Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut and his return to the horseshoe where he played his college football.

This year, it’s in late September, and the Irish have four games under their belt before seeing the Buckeyes.

Earlier this week, both head coaches talked about the matchup on Saturday night under the primetime lights.

“We’re excited about the chance to go against a top tier opponent for sure, and we’re excited about the atmosphere,” Freeman said. “We expect to see a lot of green in that stadium and I think it’s going to be a really cool opportunity.”

“I’ve been there a few times when I was at Boston College,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recalled. “I have a lot of respect for the history of the program and what they’ve done. But yeah, these are great moments. This is the highest level of college football, and all eyes will be on this game and that’s the way we love it.”

A big-time atmosphere like this has brought a lot of people to South Bend, including fans and alumni, who can’t wait for the primetime lights.

Among those who are coming into town are those who were honored Friday morning at the Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Awards Celebration at the Morris Inn on Notre Dame’s campus. 16 Sports caught up with some of the award winners to talk about their favorite part of coming back for a game under the lights in the House that Rockne Built.

“The atmosphere is just over the top,” said Jack Nolan, former Notre Dame broadcaster. “Primetime games anywhere just seem to add to the fire, and whenever the game is in primetime at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a big game.”

“It is a destination holiday, and it’s going to be competitive,” said Thom Gatewood, former Notre Dame wide receiver (1968-1971) and College Football Hall of Famer. “It’s going to be a lot of action. There’s going to be some disappointments and some people getting things that happen that you never thought was going to happen… We’re going to see a lot of green shirts. Not that many red shirts.”

Meanwhile, a big-time matchup means the college football experts are in town. ESPN’S ‘College GameDay’ is back in South Bend, where the show first hit the road.

There will be a sea of people on Library Lawn Saturday morning as the experts from the show get in on the excitement and take in the sights and sounds of game weekend at Notre Dame.

“It’d better be good,” said host Rece Davis. “The fight song for Ohio State says, ‘Show them Ohio’s here.’ I want them to show the nation that Notre Dame is here. Let’s see if they can replicate that whole ‘Green Machine’ theme from the 70s and USC. Let’s get some energy out there.”

“I believe that both defenses will dictate the game, so I look at under the total for that,” said analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin. “I think 27 points wins this game.”

In addition to experts, ESPN confirmed Thursday night that actor and avid Fighting Irish fan Vince Vaughn will be the guest picker on ‘College GameDay.’ Vaughn is no stranger to the show, joining it in 2020 during a remote broadcast and in 2012 ahead of Notre Dame’s matchup against Stanford.

For more information on what to expect on Saturday morning during “College Gameday” show, click here!

Kickoff for Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. If you’re not going to the game, you can watch it right here on WNDU!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Jon Peters, better known as “Big Nut," can’t be missed in the stands on football Saturdays.

Ohio’s ‘Big Nut’ visits Notre Dame

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Ohio State super fan Big Nut travels the Buckeye state, raising a ton of money for scholarships.

Notre Dame

Actor Vince Vaughn talks to fans between periods of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona...

Vince Vaughn selected as guest picker for ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ in South Bend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Vaughn is no stranger to “College GameDay,” joining the show in 2020 during a remote broadcast and in 2012 ahead of Notre Dame’s matchup against Stanford.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Freeman offers final advice on avoiding distractions ahead of Ohio State matchup

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
There’s a lot going on in town before the big game and it’s right in the middle of campus, so the players can’t escape like they could when the two teams met in Columbus last year.

News

Excitement building in South Bend ahead of Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By George Mallet
The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday is the talk of Michiana.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Youngstown State during an NCAA...

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks top 10 matchup at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Both teams are undefeated coming into the marquee matchup, and a win would be a big boost for both of their College Football Playoff hopes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish handling hype around Ohio State matchup

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame players are hearing more outside noise this week ahead of Ohio State's visit.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper (13) brings down Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer (8) in...

Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The less entertaining stat for the fans is the “pass efficiency defense,” or basically how good is your defense at stopping the passing game. And that’s something the Irish are excelling at.

College

FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Michigan State football coach Tucker says `other motives’ behind his firing for alleged misconduct

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
In his statement Tuesday, Tucker said he doesn’t think MSU is trying to fire him over his dealings with Tracy.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Ohio State at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish have scored 40-plus points in four straight games to start the season for the first time since 1900. What do you think is the biggest reason for their success?

Notre Dame

Freeman recaps win over Central Michigan, looks ahead to Ohio State matchup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish are looking to learn from their mistakes against Central Michigan while also turning the page to the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.