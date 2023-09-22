Bristol’s Corn Dog Connection

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Corn Dog Festival is taking place Saturday at Congdon Park in downtown Bristol. Which begs the question, why a corn dog festival and why Bristol?

With a corn dog microphone in hand, Christine Karsten went to find out!

When you think of Bristol, Indiana, turns out, you should probably think of corn dogs.

“It’s like you are at a fair here all year long,” explains Angi Harney. She is the Procurement Manager for the Bristol Plant.

Which makes sense, seeing as Bristol is the corn dog capitol of the world. No, I’m serious!

“We actually put out 1.6 to 1.9 million pounds of corndogs a week,” says JC Kennedy, the Operations Manager of the Bristol Plant.

Which comes to about 1300 stick corn dogs and 4500 mini corn dogs per minute. This is why we suited up and stopped into Monogram Foods to step into the wondering world of wieners.

“Our corndogs are not just corndogs. We have pancake batter, non-gluten corndogs, and we have corndogs of all the flavors. We have sausage, chicken, pork, beef, just regular pork,” Kennedy explains.

Stick corn dogs and minis are made differently, but here’s the gist. All the protein is mixed on-site, stuffed, cooked through the smoke house process, and peeled. From there, a stick gets stuck, and the dog gets dunked, twice.

“You can smell it a lot more when we are doing the pancake and blueberry one just because the batter smells wonderful,” says Kennedy.

Speaking of batter, they go through 170,000 pounds a day. Once the frank is fried, it’s flash-frozen and sent down the line. Thanks to amazing technology, every corn dog is scanned for perfection. Then, it’s packaged up and shipped out the door.

With customers all over the country, some even out of it, there is a good chance the next bite you take was brought to you by Bristol.

Saturday’s event is sponsored by Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation. There will be corn dogs, entertainment, live music, animals, food vendors and more. It is free to get in, but all the money raised gets put right back into the Bristol community – more specifically – Hearts United for Bristol. That was formerly known as the local food pantry.

