Breaking and entering at Berrien County barn under investigation

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating after thousands of dollars’ worth of property was stolen from a barn in Berrien County.

Police were called around 6:15 a.m. Thursday to an in-progress breaking and entering of a barn in the 9600 block of North Branch Rd in Bainbridge Township. A member of the owner’s family reportedly called dispatch after seeing a suspicious van on the property.

The suspects immediately fled after the witness arrived. Stolen property such as a snow blower, 4-wheeler, and other items fell off a trailer the van was hauling.

During their investigation, troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and approximately 10 individuals at a property on Riverside Road. After obtaining a search warrant, troopers found additional stolen items from the barn, as well as a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Troopers are still trying to find two male suspects involved with the breaking and entering, but police say a 33-year-old Coloma man was arrested on an outstanding Berrien County warrant. Meanwhile, arrest warrants will be sought for several suspects linked to the possession of meth and stolen property.

If you have any information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the involved suspects, you’re asked to call the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. You can also submit tips to Michiana Crime Stoppers online.

