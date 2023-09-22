525 Foundation previews upcoming Youth Prevention Summit

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We highlighted a very important topic of drug education and prevention training this Friday on 16 News Now at Noon.

The 525 Foundation was created after Granger mother Becky Savage lost two of her sons to the accidental opioid overdose.

She joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in The WNDU Studios to talk about a Youth Prevention Summit happening next Tuesday.

To learn more about the upcoming summit, watch the video above. For more information on the 525 Foundation, click here.

525 Foundation previews upcoming Youth Prevention Summit

