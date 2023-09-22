525 Foundation previews upcoming Youth Prevention Summit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We highlighted a very important topic of drug education and prevention training this Friday on 16 News Now at Noon.

The 525 Foundation was created after Granger mother Becky Savage lost two of her sons to the accidental opioid overdose.

She joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in The WNDU Studios to talk about a Youth Prevention Summit happening next Tuesday.

To learn more about the upcoming summit, watch the video above. For more information on the 525 Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.