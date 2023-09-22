Advertise With Us

2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
Watervliet man dies after drowning while fishing out of kayak in Paw Paw Lake
Officers found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 500 block of S....
Victim of deadly shooting in Elkhart identified
Cop cars idle with lights on at a BP gas station on Sample Street, where the pursuit initially...
Suspect arrested after police pursuit on South Bend’s west side
Rease Pence
18-year-old found guilty of 2022 double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

Latest News

Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
2 arrested, charged in connection to chaotic shootout on South Bend’s west side
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says