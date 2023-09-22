2 arrested, charged in connection to chaotic shootout on South Bend’s west side

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection with a chaotic shootout last weekend during a large gathering on South Bend’s west side.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, Sept. 16, to the area of Philippa Street and Huron Street on reports of multiple shots fired during an outdoor gathering. Police say Mexican Independence Day celebrations were taking place in the area at the time. Four people were hit by gunfire, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

After investigating and processing evidence, police determined that 21-year-old Marcos Granado and a 16-year-old boy were carrying and firing firearms during the incident. Evidence reportedly showed both Marcos Granado and the boy firing weapons toward large groups of people and cars.

Marcos Granado
Marcos Granado(St. Joseph County Jail)

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Marcos Granado with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Police say Marcos Granado has a prior conviction for possession of a machine gun, which prohibits him from carrying a handgun.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm. The boy allegedly has a prior juvenile adjudication for dangerous possession of a firearm. 16 News Now will not identify the boy unless he is charged as an adult.

Both Marcos Granado and the 16-year-old are being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

