Volunteer registration open for 84th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - One of the largest events in southwest Michigan is now accepting volunteer applications for next year!

The 84th annual KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is now seeking volunteers for the event, which runs from May 22 to May 26, 2024, at Harbor Shores. Event organizers say they are looking for all sorts of volunteer positions, from concessions to golf assistants.

“From managing the scoreboard to serving concessions and even assisting with golfers inside the ropes, volunteers are critical to the success of this Major Championship,” said Brandon Haney, championship director of the 84th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, in a press release. “Volunteering is a unique and special way to get up close with the best players in golf, meet other community members, and give back to Southwest Michigan. There are some great benefits, too.”

Student volunteers must be between the ages of 14 and 21 and have a parent or guardian onsite during volunteer shifts.

Adult volunteers must be 22 years of age or older, pay a $150 registration fee, and are required to volunteer for at least three shifts. For the registration fee, volunteers receive:

Volunteer uniform with one Nike golf shirt, Nike outerwear item, and baseball hat

Meal vouchers redeemable at any on-course concession area

Official PGA drawstring bag

Complimentary parking

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship now includes water with all volunteer packages.

To learn more or apply to volunteer, click here.

