Suspect arrested after police pursuit on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a police pursuit in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department responded to a welfare call on a person in a vehicle around 9:30 p.m., which eventually turned into a pursuit. The suspect was then detained in the 300 block of Kenmore Street around 10 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle is safe, and they are being evaluated at a local hospital.

