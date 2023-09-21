Advertise With Us

Suspect arrested after police pursuit on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a police pursuit in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department responded to a welfare call on a person in a vehicle around 9:30 p.m., which eventually turned into a pursuit. The suspect was then detained in the 300 block of Kenmore Street around 10 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle is safe, and they are being evaluated at a local hospital.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Daniel Shaffer
Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm Thursday; Slight chance of rain

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held for tennis courts at Ward Baker Park
Ribbon cutting held for tennis courts at Ward Baker Park
Ribbon cutting held for Ward Baker Park tennis courts
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
Space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
Indiana AG: Beware of shipping and delivery scam