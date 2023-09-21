Roosevelt Elementary in Stevensville named National Blue Ribbon School

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Roosevelt Elementary School of Lakeshore Public Schools has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023-24 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in improving student achievement to high levels. The honor is bestowed on fewer than 400 schools from across the United States each year, and only 13 schools in Michigan were recognized this year.

Roosevelt Elementary Principal Rachel Kyncl told our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium that the school is known for its innovative teaching practices and its focus on student engagement.

“This award is not only a huge honor, but also a testament to the hard work that our students and staff do on a daily basis,” Kyncl said. “We are proud and excited to be recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School and we will continue to focus on courage, knowledge, and relationships in all that we do.”

Two other schools in Michiana have been bestowed with the National Blue Ribbon honor this year: Jimtown Intermediate School and Rolling Prairie Elementary School.

For a look at all the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, click here.

