Ribbon cutting held for tennis courts at Ward Baker Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The newest tennis courts in Michiana come to Mishawaka.

A ribbon cutting for Mishawaka High School tennis courts happened on Wednesday at Ward Baker Park. Among the festivities, a “first ground stroke” was held by players on the boys’ tennis team, as well as food and drinks.

“I think the most exciting thing for me so far was our old tennis courts were old and a little outdated; they had cracks and that kind of stuff, so when our boys’ team came out here for the first time and saw them, they were so excited just like kids in a candy shop just running around so that was really cool but yeah just the excitement for the kids and the community who get to use these courts that’s what I’m most excited about,” said Mark Polsgrove, director of athletics at Mishawaka High School.

PCC Sports hosted the ribbon cutting. The company is family-owned and operated out of Missouri.

Ribbon cutting held for Ward Baker Park tennis courts
