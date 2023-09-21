Police: 14-year-old intentionally set fire at athletic complex in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he intentionally set a fire at an athletic complex in Michigan City earlier this week.

First responders were called around 10 a.m. CDT to the Marquette Athletic Complex at 8600 W. Pahs Road after a bus driver for Michigan City Area Schools noticed smoke coming from it. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the dugouts.

Firefighters extinguished the dugout and determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Police say they saw a boy at the scene, but he reportedly disappeared into the cornfield and woods behind the athletic complex.

Police later learned that several items were taken from the concession stand, and some of those items were flammable liquids which were ultimately used to set the dugout on fire.

As their investigation was concluding, police say they saw the same boy re-emerge from his hiding place. He reportedly directed an obscene gesture toward all the first responders before running away again. He was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

The boy, who was found to be 14 years old, was charged with arson, burglary, and institutional criminal mischief.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Det./Cpl. Galetti with the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1088 or by email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

