Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week

Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is coming back this month.

The chain said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.

The deal includes all-you-can-eat pasta along with soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $13.99.

Guests can choose from angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti and topped with a choice of alfredo sauce, creamy mushroom sauce, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce.

You can also add never-ending toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken for an additional $4.99.

Olive Garden says there are 80 possible pasta combinations.

