North Liberty utilities expanding to include new Potato Creek Inn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A long dry spell will be broken along the shores of Wurster Lake.

That’s where Indiana will build a new state park inn for the first time in 84 years.

16 News Now has learned that groundbreaking ceremonies for the project have been scheduled for Oct. 20 and that the State Budget Committee last week approved a $100 million funding request for the project.

“We’re going to run water and wastewater basically three miles out to Potato Creek State Park,” said North Liberty Town Clerk Vicki Kitchen. “Fire hydrants, lift station for the wastewater, and then we’re going to do some work we think the park, we’re going to add a second water tower.”

The town is scheduled to hold two bid openings for utility work in October.

The Potato Creek Inn will have 120 guest rooms, a full-service dining room, along with event and conference space. Plans call for an indoor aquatic center, a boardwalk, a playground, and 12 boat slips.

“I don’t know what it takes to run a hotel, a lodge, a lodge, but you know, they need workers, and maintenance and groundskeepers, all kinds of stuff, so there will be a variety of jobs,” said Vicki Kitchen.

Kitchen also believes that the park will greatly expand its customer base. “They’ll have food out there, which is something everybody always likes, and a water park, trails. See, we’re going to see a different kind of people staying there. I think you’re going to see families come that don’t necessarily want to camp and sleep in a tent. The guys can still go fishing, the women can go shopping, I just see a different, a different additional group being able to come out.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.