New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have an out-of-this-world experience?

Space-themed park Smiley is slated to open on Thursday, Oct. 5, in Mishawaka. The 51,000-square-foot park boasts several private party rooms, multiple playgrounds, and so much more!

Those interested in some interstellar fun can play one of 64 different arcade games, as the business says that upon completion, the park will have the largest arcade in the region. There will be a three-story jungle gym, as well as a giant ball pit, lego games, a toddler-exclusive playground, and trampoline dodgeball and basketball.

But it’s not all just for kids, either! Adults can participate in a 22-foot climbing wall, fight in the “Nerf Arena” and grab a drink at the restaurant and bar, which is expected to open in December.

Smiley is taking over the old ICE Athletic Center, which closed in 2019.

Smiley is located at 1526 Deer Run Dr.

