Michiana Eats: Tropicana Ice Cream Shop

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new ice cream shop just opened in Elkhart, and it offers everything to satisfy your sweet tooth and appetite!

“We are a small business,” says Sandra Ayala, owner of Tropicana Ice Cream Shop. “We sell a lot of stuff like ice cream, ice cream bars, flavored waters, fruit, fruit cups.”

It kind of puts you in a good mood when you walk in and see all the colors.

“Yes, that’s what how we want it,” Ayala says. “People feel like comfortable.”

Not only will you find a wide range of ice cream flavors on the menu, but you’ll also find some other foods that you might not expect to find at an ice cream shop — like street corn with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos!

To get a firsthand look at Tropicana’s offerings, watch the video above! For a full look at the menu, click here.

Tropicana’s new Elkhart ice cream shop is located at 160 Easy Shopping Place. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

There’s also a Tropicana Ice Cream Shop at 620 W. Lincoln Avenue in Goshen.

