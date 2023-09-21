Michiana Eats: Tropicana Ice Cream Shop
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new ice cream shop just opened in Elkhart, and it offers everything to satisfy your sweet tooth and appetite!
“We are a small business,” says Sandra Ayala, owner of Tropicana Ice Cream Shop. “We sell a lot of stuff like ice cream, ice cream bars, flavored waters, fruit, fruit cups.”
It kind of puts you in a good mood when you walk in and see all the colors.
“Yes, that’s what how we want it,” Ayala says. “People feel like comfortable.”
Not only will you find a wide range of ice cream flavors on the menu, but you’ll also find some other foods that you might not expect to find at an ice cream shop — like street corn with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos!
To get a firsthand look at Tropicana’s offerings, watch the video above! For a full look at the menu, click here.
Tropicana’s new Elkhart ice cream shop is located at 160 Easy Shopping Place. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
There’s also a Tropicana Ice Cream Shop at 620 W. Lincoln Avenue in Goshen.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.