Freeman offers final advice on avoiding distractions ahead of Ohio State matchup

There’s a lot going on in town before the big game and it’s right in the middle of campus, so the players can’t escape like they could when the two teams met in Columbus last year.

In his last media availability on Thursday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked about his last bit advice to his players before kickoff.

“It’s been consistent with the last couple weeks, and this week it’s probably a little bit noisier because of the opponent, because of College Gameday, the Pat McAfee Show — all of those different things that are going on here,” he said. “The biggest thing is ‘control the noise.’ Turn it down and focus on the moment. Focus on today’s practice and what we’re doing now because this is what will give us the best opportunity to perform at a high level on Saturday. So, do what we do, but do it better.”

