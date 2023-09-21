Freeman offers final advice on avoiding distractions ahead of Ohio State matchup

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re just two days away from Notre Dame’s highly anticipated matchup against Ohio State on Saturday night.

There’s a lot going on in town before the big game and it’s right in the middle of campus, so the players can’t escape like they could when the two teams met in Columbus last year.

In his last media availability on Thursday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked about his last bit advice to his players before kickoff.

“It’s been consistent with the last couple weeks, and this week it’s probably a little bit noisier because of the opponent, because of College Gameday, the Pat McAfee Show — all of those different things that are going on here,” he said. “The biggest thing is ‘control the noise.’ Turn it down and focus on the moment. Focus on today’s practice and what we’re doing now because this is what will give us the best opportunity to perform at a high level on Saturday. So, do what we do, but do it better.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. If you’re not going to the game, you can watch it right here on WNDU!

Meanwhile, we want to hear from you ahead of the big game. The Irish have scored 40-plus points in four straight games to start the season for the first time since 1900. What do you think is the biggest reason for their success?

To vote in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, click here. The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday. We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs on Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

