Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Thursday with a small shower chance

Sunshine returns Friday afternoon and lingers through the weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a passing shower or two throughout the day, but most will stay dry. High near 80F. Low 60F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 60F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon and evening sunshine. High 82F. Low 58F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY TAILGATE FORECAST: Expect a bright start to tailgating with sunshine and temperatures around 60F. Temperatures will climb into the 70s around the lunch hour. Michiana will close out the afternoon on a warm note with highs reaching near 80F. Hydration and sunscreen will be key during the afternoon hours. 0% chance of rain for tailgating.

Saturday Tailgate Weather
Saturday Tailgate Weather(WNDU)

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST: No need for any jacket! Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be warm with 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the low 70s. By the 4th quarter, temperatures drop into the 60s with a few clouds around. 0% chance of rain during the game.

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WNDU)

EXTENDED FORECAST: First Alert 10 Day calls for an increase in showers early next week. Temperatures will slide from the 80s down into the fall 70s for the second half of the 10 Day.

First Alert
First Alert(First Alert)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Suspect tased after police chase of stolen vehicle across state line dies in hospital
Roberto Ramirez has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a South Bend party.
Suspect involved in Friday night gunfire near Carlisle Street arrested
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue

Latest News

Warsaw to visit Mishawaka in high school football matchup
Ribbon cutting held for tennis courts at Ward Baker Park
Ribbon cutting held for tennis courts at Ward Baker Park
Ribbon cutting held for Ward Baker Park tennis courts
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka
New space-themed park opening in Mishawaka