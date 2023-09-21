Celebrating National Chai Day with Apothica Teas!

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday is National Chai Day, so we brought in our friend Laura Hollister from Apothica Teas in Niles to help us understand what it is and why it’s become so popular.

Apothica Teas is an apothecary-style tea shop, offering loose or prepared tea and handmade nibbles. It offers the largest selection of loose-leaf teas in the area.

Apothica Teas is located at 222 E. Main Street in Niles. For more information, head to Apothica Teas’ website or follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.