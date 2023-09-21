‘Athletes First’ kicking back on Eddy Street for Notre Dame game tailgate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The big game against Ohio State is approaching, and you might be asking where’s the best spot to cheer for the Fighting Irish.

Athletes First, sponsored by Winnebago, is a premier sports agency that represents NFL players, college athletes, and coaches. They travel all over the country, visiting different stadiums and clients with a mission to do the right things, with the right people, for the right reason.

This Saturday, on Eddy Street, before kickoff, you can expect lots of food, drinks, and fun activities! Former Notre Dame alum Kyle McCarthy told 16 News Now what South Bend favorites you can expect.

“A little bit of everything in these tailgates, again, I think, we try to bring a flavor of the town we’re in - be it Philadelphia with the cheesesteaks, or South Bend - I know we have some Rocco’s Pizza and CJ’s Burgers coming, and we appreciate all the sponsorships we get here and just try to give back to the communities we go to,” McCarthy said.

They have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, the Ronald McDonald House, and many more!

