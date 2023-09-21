Arlington Swim Club fundraising to keep program afloat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Arlington Swim Club needs to raise $25,000 by the end of September.

The pool has been a beloved community staple as families come back year after year.

“It is a very special place to everyone in this neighborhood and to everyone in this community,” said Chris Maurer, board president.

Board members have been struggling to pay their taxes, and because of this, the property was recently sold at an auction. An investor from Tennessee purchased the pool, but board members said they are hoping to get the property back if they can raise funds before Sept. 28.

“It’s been around for a while,” Maurer said. “Obviously, we have had our ups and downs, like most community pools. Some have closed over the years, and we have been lucky enough that our members and community helped us out tremendously. This year, hopefully, we can pull this out and do this for many years to come.”

As we reported back in 2019, a former treasurer had mishandled funds for nearly a decade before getting caught. He was never charged.

“A former board member that had embezzled a large sum of money and we were not able to regain any of that, and so we have been fighting an uphill battle,” Maurer explained.

Since then, the board, now made up of new members, has been working hard to make sure there is oversight.

“Our board meetings are monthly. We typically run through the books to make sure everything is being paid, what the month started off as money wise and where we are finishing up each month at,” Maurer said.

To donate to the swim club, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.