18-year-old found guilty of 2022 double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been found guilty in connection to a double homicide last year at a South Bend apartment complex.

On Thursday, a jury found Rease Pence, 18, guilty of two counts of murder for the June 18, 2022, homicides of Jamie Binns, 28 and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles. Pence was also found guilty of a firearm enhancement.

South Bend Police were called early that morning to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court. In reference to two females found unresponsive in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found Binns and Samantha Lawson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies were conducted and it was determined that they both died because of gunshot wounds to their heads.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified Pence, who was 17 at the time, as a suspect. He was arrested and charged in October 2022.

Pence is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentence range for the firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Rease Pence
Rease Pence(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal shooting on Fifth Street in Elkhart

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Mike and Lauren hug after a heart scare at the Notre Dame football game in 2022.

‘She was my guardian angel’: Nurse saves fan during Notre Dame football game

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Short
In just seconds, Lauren Huyvaert went from fan to first responder, coming to the aid of a man who was unresponsive at the Notre Dame football game.

News

'She was my guardian angel': Nurse saves fan during Notre Dame football game

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Excitement building in South Bend ahead of Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By George Mallet
The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday is the talk of Michiana.

News

Excitement building on campus for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Excitement building in South Bend ahead of Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

18-year-old found guilty of 2022 double homicide in South Bend

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: AI preventing hearing loss

Medical Moment: AI preventing hearing loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Vanderbilt doctors are creating artificial intelligence to record and analyze ear drum videos.

News

North Liberty generic

North Liberty utilities expanding to include new Potato Creek Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The town is scheduled to hold two bid openings for utility work in October.

News

Utilities expanding to include new Potato Creek Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago