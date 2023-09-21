1 dead after early morning shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Elkhart.

Officers were called just before 3:25 a.m. to the area of S. 4th Street and Harrison Street on reports of multiple shots fired. They later found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the nearby 500 block of S. 5th Street.

The Elkhart Police Department is not releasing the victim’s age or identity until his family is notified.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

