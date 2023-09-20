Wednesday’s Child: Conner’s super power

(WNDU) - If you had a super power, what would it be? At almost 9-years-old, Conner is a super hero in his own way. He just needs a super parent who is willing to adopt him.

Conner has a long list of things he likes to do, but there’s clearly a favorite.

He likes to watch television. His favorite show?

“Power Rangers!” Conner said.

Power Rangers aren’t just a favorite pastime. Conner is working on some powerful things. If he had a super power, what would it be?

“Fight bad guys!” Conner said.

And if he had all the money in the world. Conner would buy….

“Power Ranger!” Conner said.

When it comes to real-life dreams and goals, he’s still a super hero. Conner wants to be a doctor someday.

“(To) help cure people,” Conner said.

Conner is an easy-going kid with a unique favorite dish. He likes sushi. But pizza is a close second.

He’s a kid who knows what he likes.

“Cheese pizza, and pepperoni and green peppers, and that’s all,” Conner said. “And pizza sauce.”

Conner is in need of adoption. And he’s hoping his new family will have lots of pets…

“I like dogs and pet birds and pigs,” Conner said.

And his new family should make sure there are plenty of books around, too. Conner likes to read. What kind of books.

“I like to read Power Rangers,” said Conner.

Goldfish crackers are his favorite snack and his favorite color is blue, unless it’s a Power Ranger. Remember, his favorite one is pink.

If you’re interested in starting the adoption process for Conner, visit the Indiana Adoption Program website.

