Suspect tased after police chase of stolen vehicle across state line dies in hospital

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a police chase last week that started in South Bend and ended just across the state line has died.

It all started last Thursday afternoon when a patrol officer from the South Bend Police Department spotted and tried to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Darrell Jeffery Goodwin of South Bend, didn’t stop, and reportedly led authorities up into Michigan via State Road 933.

After crossing State Line Road, police say Goodwin crashed into another vehicle on S. 11 Street. He then lost control of the stolen vehicle, crashed into a traffic sign, and ran from the scene.

An officer tased Goodwin behind a nearby business. He was then taken to the hospital.

In an update released Wednesday aftrenoon, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says Goodwin died at the hospital Tuesday. His family has been notified.

An autopsy for Goodwin is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say the s incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review when complete.

