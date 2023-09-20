Advertise With Us

Suspect involved in Friday night gunfire near Carlisle Street arrested

Roberto Ramirez has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a South Bend party.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after the discharge of gunfire last Friday night in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Roberto Ramirez, 45, has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Last Friday, Sept. 15, authorities responded to reports of multiple shots fired from a large party near Carlisle and Huron streets. Through an investigation and the processing of evidence, the Violent Crimes Unit detectives determined Ramirez was at the party and allegedly fired a weapon into a large group of people.

Police say Ramirez was injured by a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after he left the scene and was being treated at Memorial Hospital when authorities initially arrived.

Ramirez is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

This exchange of gunfire, as well as Saturday’s shooting, remain active and ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

