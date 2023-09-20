South Bend Clinic answers questions on upcoming flu season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the fall season almost upon us and those dropping temperatures starting soon that means Flu season is right around the corner.

And with the season means flu vaccines are starting to make their annual rounds in homes across the country.

Today on 16 Morning News now, The South Bend Clinic answered some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most frequently asked questions about this upcoming flu season.

Questions ranging from flu vaccines, effectiveness, when to get the flu vaccine and even how much Covid-19 will play a factor in this years upcoming flu season.

“You wanna get a flu vaccine because it lowers the chance of you getting the flu,” said Dr. Christina Barnes, Allergist and Immunologist with The South Bend Clinic.

“If you do get the flu it’s less serious, so you’re less likely to get a really rotten illness, be in the hospital, intensive care, or even die.”

You can get your flu vaccine at the clinic’s South Bend location on 211 N Eddy St.

The Allergy department does accept walk-ins:

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You must be 18 years or older

Pediatric clinics are also being provided on: 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adults are able to walk-in, but children must be scheduled ahead of time.

You can schedule at: 574-234-9555

