South Bend Clinic answers questions about upcoming flu season

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is almost upon us, which means flu season is right around the corner.

And flu season means flu vaccines are starting to make their annual rounds across the country.

On Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now, the South Bend Clinic answered some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most frequently asked questions about this upcoming flu season.

Questions ranged from flu vaccines, effectiveness, when to get your flu shot, and even how much COVID-19 will play a factor in the upcoming flu season.

“You wanna get a flu vaccine because it lowers the chance of you getting the flu,” said Dr. Christina Barnes, allergist and immunologist with the South Bend Clinic. “If you do get the flu, it’s less serious. So, you’re less likely to get a really rotten illness, be in the hospital, intensive care, or even die.”

You can get your flu vaccine at the South Bend Clinic’s main campus at 211 N. Eddy Street.

The allergy department does accept walk-ins on the following days and times:

  • Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You must be 18 years or older.

Pediatric clinics are also being provided on the following days from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • Saturday, Sept. 30
  • Saturday, Oct. 7
  • Saturday, Oct. 14
  • Saturday, Oct. 28

Adults are able to walk-in, but children must be scheduled ahead of time.

You can schedule by calling 574-234-9555

