SBPD swears in veteran detective to handle cold cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A retired officer is once again answering the call to serve.

The South Bend Board of Public Safety met at the County-City Building to swear in two officers, including a detective who will solely focus on cold cases.

Detective Craig Whitfield has worked in local law enforcement for over 35 years, and now, he’s bringing that experience to South Bend to solve cases that have long gone cold.

He spent 24 years with the Mishawaka Police Department as a criminal investigator and was a cold case homicide investigator for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am excited for this new challenge,” said Det. Craig Whitfield, a cold case investigator with the South Bend Police Dept. “I think each victim deserves justice, and each family deserves closure, and I’m hoping that with this dedicated professional team that I’ll be working with will be able to move these cases forward and bring that to the families.”

To Whitfield, this is more than just a job; it’s also a personal calling.

“My wife’s sister was murdered in South Bend in 2006, so I know what it feels like and looks like from both sides of the table, and so, I already had the passion, but when that happened in 2006, it created even more of a passion to help victims and their families,” Whitfield said.

And right off the bat, Detective Whitfield will be taking over five cases from the past ten years.

“Again, I think these families need closure, and I can’t imagine how it feels to go years and years without having that kind of closure and have that hanging over your everyday life,” Whitfield said. “And if we can help someone like that, that’s why I’m doing it.”

Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers tells us that Whitfield’s experience will be a great asset and resource for SBPD moving forward.

“He’s investigated homicides in those 35 years, so he’s got a wealth of knowledge, and being able to have someone to add to our already fantastic team in the Violent Crimes Unit, it’s just someone we can dedicate cold cases to or those cases we inherited that were unsolved from the Metro Homicide Unit,” said Lt. Kayla Miller with the Michiana Crime Stoppers. “We’ll be able to dedicate Craig to those cases and be able to really focus on those and hone in on those cases and make some progress, and hopefully, bring closure to our victims’ families.”

She also discussed the challenges associated with cold cases.

“And that’s one of the hardest things about unsolved cases that are years old,” Miller said. “It’s one thing when a case happens right away, and we’re running with it; it’s that sprint. It’s what we talk about with our detectives; it starts as a sprint, and if it’s not solved right away, then it becomes a marathon, and as that marathon progresses, it goes from weeks to months to years.

With Whitfield on the force, Miller added that other detectives could focus more on newer homicide investigations.

“In that time frame, there are always more cases piling up and more homicide investigations to work, so it’s not that they ever get forgotten because they are not forgotten. It’s either those leads go cold, or maybe it’s something we don’t have anything to look into. Still, as technology advances, it means we’re able to look at things from a different perspective or a new set of eyes, and that’s just one more thing we’re able to bring in with Craig,” Miller said.

Whitfield is also the former chief of police at Memorial Hospital and was in that role for ten years.

He’s also been on the board of Michiana Crime Stoppers for the past 14 years.

“People come first in this job, and if you have that and have that right mindset, that mindset is in the oath, it’s built right in, and I think if we can approach it that way, we’ll always be working for the people that we’re here to serve,” Whitfield said.

Zoren Baker was sworn in today, standing beside Whitfield, as a new probationary officer.

SBPD also added two new sergeants today: Jarveair Bourn and Aaron Knepper

At the Public Safety board meeting, they also discussed Trick or Treat hours this year, which will again be on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

