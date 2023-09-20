Quick, easy exercise ideas with Orangetheory!

By Lauren Moss
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On 16 News Now at Noon, Orangetheory Fitness stopped by The WNDU Studios to show Lauren Moss and Joshua Short some quick and easy exercises!

Orangetheory prides themselves on workout plans that are doable for every skill level! Coach Chanler Ellsworth showed Lauren and Josh a few moves that people can expect in class. They are also big on creating a sense of community with planned gatherings outside of class.

Orangetheory is located in Heritage Square in Granger. They have classes throughout the morning and evening, seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quick, easy exercises with Orangetheory!

Quick, easy exercise ideas with Orangetheory!

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Food

Healthier tailgate food options for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Brittany Hawkey, executive chef from Martin’s Super Markets, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some healthier food options for the big game this weekend.

News

Healthier tailgate food options for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Healthier tailgate food options for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Crime

Suspect tased after police chase of stolen vehicle across state line dies in hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The officer who tased the suspect has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Latest News

News

Mishawaka police officers moving to 12-hour patrol shifts next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The ordinance calls for officers to work seven days out of a 14-day cycle and get every other weekend off. It also calls for a pay raise.

What's Good

Jimtown Intermediate recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jimtown Intermediate is one of two schools here in Michiana to be recognized with the honor.

Crime

Carlton Lynch

New trial date set for Benton Township pastor facing charges in criminal sexual conduct case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The trial for Carlton Lynch is now set for Oct. 31.

News

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 5 hours ago

Michigan

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...

Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Since 2016, the attorney general's office, under a Republican and now a Democrat, has tried to hold people criminally responsible for Flint’s water disaster, but there have been no felony convictions or jail sentences.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warmer temperatures return Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Slight chance of a shower late Thursday afternoon & evening.