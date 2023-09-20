Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks top 10 matchup at Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNDU) - There’s a top 10 matchup brewing in South Bend this weekend, as the No. 9 Fighting Irish get ready to host No. 6 Ohio State.

Both teams are undefeated coming into the marquee matchup, and a win would be a big boost for both of their College Football Playoff hopes.

Ohio State is fresh off a CFP appearance themselves. Head coach Ryan Day talked about the importance of Saturday’s game earlier this week.

“Top 10 game on the road — these are the kind of games why you come to Ohio State,” Day said. “This is an exciting series because it’s not something that happens often. Ohio State, Notre Dame — two of the bigger teams in the Midwest — getting together for a home and home. Last year’s atmosphere was electric. It will be the same way on Saturday night. Our guys are really fired up for this.”

As you may recall, the Buckeyes got the best of the Irish in last year’s season opener.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup at Notre Dame Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

