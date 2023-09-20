Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks top 10 matchup at Notre Dame

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNDU) - There’s a top 10 matchup brewing in South Bend this weekend, as the No. 9 Fighting Irish get ready to host No. 6 Ohio State.

Both teams are undefeated coming into the marquee matchup, and a win would be a big boost for both of their College Football Playoff hopes.

Ohio State is fresh off a CFP appearance themselves. Head coach Ryan Day talked about the importance of Saturday’s game earlier this week.

“Top 10 game on the road — these are the kind of games why you come to Ohio State,” Day said. “This is an exciting series because it’s not something that happens often. Ohio State, Notre Dame — two of the bigger teams in the Midwest — getting together for a home and home. Last year’s atmosphere was electric. It will be the same way on Saturday night. Our guys are really fired up for this.”

As you may recall, the Buckeyes got the best of the Irish in last year’s season opener.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup at Notre Dame Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish handling hype around Ohio State matchup

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame players are hearing more outside noise this week ahead of Ohio State's visit.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper (13) brings down Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer (8) in...

Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The less entertaining stat for the fans is the “pass efficiency defense,” or basically how good is your defense at stopping the passing game. And that’s something the Irish are excelling at.

College

FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Michigan State football coach Tucker says `other motives’ behind his firing for alleged misconduct

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
In his statement Tuesday, Tucker said he doesn’t think MSU is trying to fire him over his dealings with Tracy.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Ohio State at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish have scored 40-plus points in four straight games to start the season for the first time since 1900. What do you think is the biggest reason for their success?

Latest News

Notre Dame

Freeman recaps win over Central Michigan, looks ahead to Ohio State matchup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish are looking to learn from their mistakes against Central Michigan while also turning the page to the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Notre Dame

4-Star QB Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
According to ESPN, Knight is the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2025.

College

Michigan State acting head football coach Harlon Barnett speaks during an NCAA college football...

Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press and LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive linemen Zeke Correll (52), center, and Pat Coogan (78), left, and Joe Alt...

Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the season after defeating Central Michigan at home Saturday.

College

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) dives for yardage as he is tackled by Bowling Green...

No. 2 Michigan pulls away to beat Bowling Green 31-6

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:39 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Wolverines have won 28 of their last 31 games.

College

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's...

QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:31 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
In addition to four turnovers, the Boilermakers had trouble establishing the run game.