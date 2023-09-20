Advertise With Us

Notre Dame alum Yared Nuguse breaks US record for fastest mile

Nuguse takes a brief moment after finishing his race.
Nuguse takes a brief moment after finishing his race.(NBC Sports)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fastest mile time in American history now belongs to a recent Notre Dame grad.

Yared Nugue ran a mile in three minutes and 43 seconds, breaking a 16-year record set by Alan Webb in 2007.

The 24-year-old finished the race less than a second behind a Norwegian runner but still shattered the American record. The world record for a mile is just milliseconds ahead of Nuguse.

Nuguse qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but withdrew due to a quad strain.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist
Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation

Latest News

Roberto Ramirez has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a South Bend party.
Suspect involved in Friday night gunfire near Carlisle Street arrested
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ending Wednesday; Warmer week
Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks
Martie Salt explores why it might be more difficult to quit smoking for some people over others.
Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit