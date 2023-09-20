Notre Dame alum Yared Nuguse breaks US record for fastest mile
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fastest mile time in American history now belongs to a recent Notre Dame grad.
Yared Nugue ran a mile in three minutes and 43 seconds, breaking a 16-year record set by Alan Webb in 2007.
The 24-year-old finished the race less than a second behind a Norwegian runner but still shattered the American record. The world record for a mile is just milliseconds ahead of Nuguse.
Nuguse qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but withdrew due to a quad strain.
