New trial date set for Benton Township pastor facing charges in criminal sexual conduct case

Carlton Lynch
Carlton Lynch(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A new trial date has been set for a church pastor in Benton Township who is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the trial for Carlton Lynch is now set for Oct. 31 on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness.

The alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Lynch, the senior pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Lynch was 39 at the time.

According to the police report, the victim told police that Lynch had come to her place of business and grabbed her buttocks with both hands while he was on his way out. She said she pushed him away and he stopped touching her, but then he asked her, “How much would it cost for this to go away?” She says he offered her $20.

The woman said she came forward and renewed the allegations last year after speaking with a member of the church board, who advised her to go to police again.

A church member confirmed with The Herald-Palladium earlier this year that Lynch is still the pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

According to The Herald-Palladium, Lynch has completed a 45-day jail sentence for a contempt of court charge after he violated a no contact order in his bond conditions. He was charged with contempt after he yelled at the alleged victim in the criminal sexual conduct case in the Berrien County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in January.

Prosecutors say Lynch was to have gone on trial next week on the original charges, but his trial date was bumped. The trial is expected to last three days, and there is reportedly no three-day window available on the judge’s docket for next week.

