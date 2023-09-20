Mishawaka police officers moving to 12-hour patrol shifts next year

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police officers in Mishawaka will start working 12-hour shifts on Jan. 1, 2024, in a change from their current eight-hour work schedule.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the Mishawaka Common Council approved an ordinance agreed to by the city, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91, and the Board of Public Works calling for officers to work seven days out of a 14-day cycle and get every other weekend off.

The new two-week shift structure has officers working 12-hour shifts on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the first week and Wednesdays and Thursdays in the second week.

Meanwhile, Mishawaka police officers are set to receive significant increases to their pay because of the shift change. Mayor Dave Wood reportedly told the council the police officers will be the highest paid in the state.

For 2024, captains are set to receive $93,500 while lieutenants earn $92,000, sergeants get $90,500, and patrol officers first class get $89,000. For 2025, the officers in these categories all would receive $1,000 increases in annual salaries under terms of the ordinance.

According to The Tribune, the higher salaries are based on biweekly work hours that will be 243 more hours annually for uniform officers. By comparison, under the current collective bargaining agreement, patrolmen first class are scheduled to make $72,500 in annual salary.

City officials said this new model would help with better response times, too. There will now be a minimum of 12 officers on the streets under the new ordinance, which is up from 10 officers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.