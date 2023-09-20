Mishawaka football prepares for like-minded opponent in Warsaw

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of eyes are on Notre Dame this weekend, as the Irish prepare to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top 10 showdown at Notre Dame — but that doesn’t mean we’re overlooking the high school football slate here in Michiana.

This week’s Monteith’s Best One Spotlight Game of the Week features two teams from the Northern Lakes Conference who are unbeaten in league play.

The Warsaw Tigers come into Friday’s matchup at Mishawaka undefeated and ranked No. 9 in Class 6A. The Cavemen, who are 4-1 with their lone loss coming to Penn in the Backyard Brawl, are No. 7 in Class 5A.

Both teams are 3-0 in NLC play, and the winner of Friday night’s showdown at Steele Stadium is in the driver’s seat to claim the league title.

Anytime a Keith Kinder-led Mishawaka team faces a Bart Curtis-led Warsaw team, it’s going to be fun. The longtime friends are taking their unique triple option offenses against each other.

16 Sports stopped by Mishawaka’s practice Wednesday to ask the Cavemen what it’s like preparing to face themselves.

“It’s not fun because you can watch yourself into a circle in film,” said head coach Keith Kinder. “The more you watch, the more you know the answers that he’s going to have. The more you want to adjust and tweak, and then at some point you just gotta say, ‘Well, it is what it is.’ And we gotta get our kids ready the best we can, so it’s not fun.”

“We see it all summer, playing against our own varsity team, so we’re prepared for it,” said safety Jack Troyer.

“It’s actually pretty cool. I like it,” said center Eddie Rodriguez. “You know it’s someone we go against that we know, obviously like you said, we do the same thing, and it really is cool. I like it.”

Kickoff on Friday night at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka is set for 7 p.m. 16 Sports will be live at the stadium on Friday night with a preview of the big matchup.

