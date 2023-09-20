Advertise With Us

Mishawaka football prepares for like-minded opponent in Warsaw

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of eyes are on Notre Dame this weekend, as the Irish prepare to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top 10 showdown at Notre Dame — but that doesn’t mean we’re overlooking the high school football slate here in Michiana.

This week’s Monteith’s Best One Spotlight Game of the Week features two teams from the Northern Lakes Conference who are unbeaten in league play.

The Warsaw Tigers come into Friday’s matchup at Mishawaka undefeated and ranked No. 9 in Class 6A. The Cavemen, who are 4-1 with their lone loss coming to Penn in the Backyard Brawl, are No. 7 in Class 5A.

Both teams are 3-0 in NLC play, and the winner of Friday night’s showdown at Steele Stadium is in the driver’s seat to claim the league title.

Anytime a Keith Kinder-led Mishawaka team faces a Bart Curtis-led Warsaw team, it’s going to be fun. The longtime friends are taking their unique triple option offenses against each other.

16 Sports stopped by Mishawaka’s practice Wednesday to ask the Cavemen what it’s like preparing to face themselves.

“It’s not fun because you can watch yourself into a circle in film,” said head coach Keith Kinder. “The more you watch, the more you know the answers that he’s going to have. The more you want to adjust and tweak, and then at some point you just gotta say, ‘Well, it is what it is.’ And we gotta get our kids ready the best we can, so it’s not fun.”

“We see it all summer, playing against our own varsity team, so we’re prepared for it,” said safety Jack Troyer.

“It’s actually pretty cool. I like it,” said center Eddie Rodriguez. “You know it’s someone we go against that we know, obviously like you said, we do the same thing, and it really is cool. I like it.”

Kickoff on Friday night at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka is set for 7 p.m. 16 Sports will be live at the stadium on Friday night with a preview of the big matchup.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Daniel Shaffer
Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm Thursday; Slight chance of rain

Latest News

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Youngstown State during an NCAA...
Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks top 10 matchup at Notre Dame
FILE - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the...
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns, says he has to take care of his health and family
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Irish handling hype around Ohio State matchup
Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper (13) brings down Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer (8) in...
Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks