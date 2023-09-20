Jimtown Intermediate recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jimtown Jimmies are celebrating after one of their schools was named a National Blue Ribbon School!

Jimtown Intermediate School, which serves third through sixth graders in the Baugo Community Schools district, was recognized with the honor on Tuesday.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in improving student achievement to high levels. The honor is bestowed on fewer than 400 schools from across the United States each year, and only 11 schools in Indiana were recognized this year.

To celebrate the recognition, Jimtown High School’s band stopped over at the intermediate school to march through the hallways!

Meanwhile, Jimtown Intermediate isn’t the only school in Michiana to be honored. Rolling Prairie Elementary School of the New Prairie United School Corporation was also named a National Blue Ribbon School.

For a look at all the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, click here.

