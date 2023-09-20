Advertise With Us

Irish handling hype around Ohio State matchup

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The week of the Ohio State-Notre Dame match up is one that needs no introduction. This year’s game in South Bend features both teams ranked in the top ten in the latest AP Poll.

The buzz around campus has already started, and even the Notre Dame players have had more people reaching out to them wishing them luck and talking about the game. Sometimes it’s really your own family that can overhype the moment.

“It’s a little bit more than usual and that’s kind of weird to me”, said cornerback Cam Hart. “I’m making a joke with my family right now I’m gonna turn off my phone cause this wasn’t the case with the last four weeks and here we are week five getting a hundred texts.”

“Yeah, I think that’s kind of always a thing for these big games”, added linebacker JD Bertrand. “I have a former teammate, Steele Chambers there and played with him in high school and so obviously we’ve texted a bit but a lot of people from high school have reached out and so it’s always just more noise I guess, hype around these games and so we’re just trying to make sure we neutralize it and try to block it out the best we can.”

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 EST on Saturday night on NBC.

