Indiana seniors embrace glamour in celebration of Barbie

A resident in the living center's Barbie box, striking a pose!
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - It was all about glamour, hot pink and the iconic Barbie doll for a Ft. Wayne senior living community.

Heritage Point of Ft. Wayne Senior Living joined in the Barbie movie craze earlier this month! Residents got to dress in their favorite fashions and were pampered by Kathy Fean of Mary Kay.

Then, they were able to strike a pose or two for photos in a real-life-sized Barbie doll box!

“Many of these residents fondly remember when the original Barbie doll was introduced in the 50s. It was fun celebrating something that is trending 60 years later,” said Christina Murphy, activity director at Heritage Pointe of Ft. Wayne.

The residents and staff were treated to many different treats, including angel food cake, strawberry coffee cake, pink lemonade, and more.

Residents enjoy the Barbie festivities.
Residents enjoy the Barbie festivities.
