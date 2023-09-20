Indiana AG: Beware of shipping and delivery scam

INDIANA (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to watch for texts and emails informing them of shipping-and-delivery issues with items they supposedly have ordered.

Scammers are flooding inboxes with these false claims in an effort to steal personal information and/or lure victims into unknowingly downloading malware onto their computers or phones.

“Our team works hard to bring scammers to justice,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Working with partners in law enforcement, we’re regularly catching and prosecuting more of these criminals. At the same time, another big part of our mission is raising awareness among all Hoosiers about these various scams so they can spot them and avoid falling into their traps.”

The fraudulent emails and texts often contain links purported to help the consumer track a package — when, in reality, those links connect to malicious websites.

These scam messages typically appear to come from such sources as Amazon, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and others.

Anytime you believe you are the target of a scam attempt, you may file a complaint at in.gov/attorneygeneral/ or call 1-800-382-5516.

