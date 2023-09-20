Advertise With Us

Indiana AG: Beware of shipping and delivery scam

(wpta)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to watch for texts and emails informing them of shipping-and-delivery issues with items they supposedly have ordered.

Scammers are flooding inboxes with these false claims in an effort to steal personal information and/or lure victims into unknowingly downloading malware onto their computers or phones.

“Our team works hard to bring scammers to justice,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Working with partners in law enforcement, we’re regularly catching and prosecuting more of these criminals. At the same time, another big part of our mission is raising awareness among all Hoosiers about these various scams so they can spot them and avoid falling into their traps.”

The fraudulent emails and texts often contain links purported to help the consumer track a package — when, in reality, those links connect to malicious websites.

These scam messages typically appear to come from such sources as Amazon, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and others.

Anytime you believe you are the target of a scam attempt, you may file a complaint at in.gov/attorneygeneral/ or call 1-800-382-5516.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Daniel Shaffer
Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
A picture of the suspected truck.
Elkhart police seeking help identifying truck in arson investigation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Governor Holcomb chairs economic development meeting in Goshen
TOPS Club celebrating 75th anniversary
SBPD welcomes cold case investigator