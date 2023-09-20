Healthier tailgate food options for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big week in South Bend, as Ohio State is coming to town for a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday against Notre Dame.

Fans are getting ready for one of the biggest tailgates of the season, and the recipe for a great tailgate comes down to food. But with it being a night game, you must keep your energy going throughout the day.

That’s why Brittany Hawkey, executive chef from Martin’s Super Markets, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some healthier tailgate food options.

