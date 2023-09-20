Advertise With Us

Governor Holcomb chairs economic development meeting in Goshen

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Japan; today, he popped up in Goshen.

While the geography was radically different — the topic of discussion was not.

The governor talked about the investment being made in Indiana. About putting together industrial and commercial developments that create new jobs and opportunities.

Today, Governor Holcomb chaired a public meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board as the approval of state incentives sewed up four more new projects.

Indiana was also a big winner as the Department of Defense awarded grants aimed at addressing the semiconductor chip shortage.

“We were selected, Indiana, our A.R.I., our Applied Research Institute, which is comprised of about 130 entities including Notre Dame, Purdue University, Indiana University in the area of developing our microelectronics ecosystem,” Gov. Holcomb told reporters. “This is about $32.9 million in this first round. It’s a five-year program, so these could be some of the biggest federal grants the State of Indiana has received at some of our universities to work on.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Daniel Shaffer
Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm Thursday; Slight chance of rain

Latest News

Mishawaka football prepares for like-minded opponent in Warsaw
Mishawaka football prepares for like-minded opponent in Warsaw
Detective Craig Whitfield has his badge pinned to him by his wife, Joni, at his swearing-in...
SBPD swears in veteran detective to handle cold cases
Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks top 10 matchup at Notre Dame