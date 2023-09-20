Governor Holcomb chairs economic development meeting in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Japan; today, he popped up in Goshen.

While the geography was radically different — the topic of discussion was not.

The governor talked about the investment being made in Indiana. About putting together industrial and commercial developments that create new jobs and opportunities.

Today, Governor Holcomb chaired a public meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board as the approval of state incentives sewed up four more new projects.

Indiana was also a big winner as the Department of Defense awarded grants aimed at addressing the semiconductor chip shortage.

“We were selected, Indiana, our A.R.I., our Applied Research Institute, which is comprised of about 130 entities including Notre Dame, Purdue University, Indiana University in the area of developing our microelectronics ecosystem,” Gov. Holcomb told reporters. “This is about $32.9 million in this first round. It’s a five-year program, so these could be some of the biggest federal grants the State of Indiana has received at some of our universities to work on.”

